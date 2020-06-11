A new parking initiative has been launched with Waterford City and County Council and private parking providers to encourage people into the city centre.

All parking spaces, either on the street or in any car park, will operate on a pay 1st hour, 2nd-hour free basis.

The free city parking initiative, which saw free parking on-street and in council car parks during the height of the pandemic is longer in effect.

The new initiative is supported by all providers including Clock Tower car park, City Square car park, Euro Car Parks, iPairc, Port of Waterford and Waterford City and County Council.

Normal parking restrictions will apply to the duration of dwell time and daily rates will not be affected by this initiative.

The initiative is aimed primarily at encouraging people to Shop Waterford and Support Local.

A spokesperson for Waterford City & County Council said: “By adding 2nd-hour free parking it is intended that shoppers will take a little extra time in the city centre to do some non-essential retail therapy as well as essential item shopping.”

We have all become used to a new way of shopping and this initiative is intended to begin to reopen our city centre and encourage people to enjoy our wide spacious pedestrianised streets while shopping safely and responsibly. Take time to have a takeaway coffee outdoors or queue for busier shops in comfort without the pressure of time.”

The Mayor of Waterford, Cllr John Pratt thanked the people of Waterford and the many businesses owners for having made “essential sacrifices needed to ensure we can now move to Phase 2. Hopefully, we’ll continue moving towards a full reopening of our City and Town centres in future Phases. I want to commend the car parking providers for this initiative and I encourage the people of Waterford to support the campaign and make sure as many as possible can avail of the Pay 1st hour, Get 2nd Hour Free offer.”