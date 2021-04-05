By Cillian Doyle.

Dublin City had the highest crime rates in the country last year, with Louth and Waterford also over the national average.

Figures in the Independent show a fall in some serious crimes due to the pandemic, but drugs and weapons incidents are on the rise.

Waterford recorded 95 weapons crimes in 2020, per 100,000 population.

There was 463 drug-related crimes in Tipperary per 100,000 population and nearly 600 accounts of theft in Wexford.

The lowest number of assaults recorded is in Kilkenny and Carlow, which are grouped into one category.

Crimes rates across the South East in 2020 below according to the Irish Independent. (Offences are per 100,000 population)

Kilkenny/Carlow:

Population: 183,929

Assaults: 215

Drugs: 367

Theft: 450

Weapons: 35

Public Order: 482

Total crimes per 100,000 population: 1,549

Tipperary:

Population: 159,533

Assaults: 317

Drugs: 436

Theft: 636

Weapons: 45

Public Order: 510

Total crimes per 100,000 population: 1,944

Waterford:

Population: 116,176

Assaults: 539

Drugs: 665

Theft: 944

Weapons: 95

Public Order: 758

Total crimes per 100,000 population: 3,001

Wexford:

Population: 149,722

Assaults: 352

Drugs: 283

Theft: 591

Weapons: 33

Public Order: 308

Total crimes per 100,000 population: 1,567