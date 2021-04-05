By Cillian Doyle.
Dublin City had the highest crime rates in the country last year, with Louth and Waterford also over the national average.
Figures in the Independent show a fall in some serious crimes due to the pandemic, but drugs and weapons incidents are on the rise.
Waterford recorded 95 weapons crimes in 2020, per 100,000 population.
There was 463 drug-related crimes in Tipperary per 100,000 population and nearly 600 accounts of theft in Wexford.
The lowest number of assaults recorded is in Kilkenny and Carlow, which are grouped into one category.
Crimes rates across the South East in 2020 below according to the Irish Independent. (Offences are per 100,000 population)
Kilkenny/Carlow:
Population: 183,929
Assaults: 215
Drugs: 367
Theft: 450
Weapons: 35
Public Order: 482
Total crimes per 100,000 population: 1,549
Tipperary:
Population: 159,533
Assaults: 317
Drugs: 436
Theft: 636
Weapons: 45
Public Order: 510
Total crimes per 100,000 population: 1,944
Waterford:
Population: 116,176
Assaults: 539
Drugs: 665
Theft: 944
Weapons: 95
Public Order: 758
Total crimes per 100,000 population: 3,001
Wexford:
Population: 149,722
Assaults: 352
Drugs: 283
Theft: 591
Weapons: 33
Public Order: 308
Total crimes per 100,000 population: 1,567