It costs €300 more to rent a one-bedroom apartment in Dublin than a three bed property outside the county.

The latest Residential Tenancies Board Index shows the national average rent is over €1,250 per month, while in Dublin it is more than €1,750

The cost of rent had its lowest growth rate since 2012, but the fastest growing area this year was seen in County Waterford.

While Carndonagh in County Donegal had the lowest rent in the country at €498 per month.