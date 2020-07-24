Gardaí in Waterford have arrested a drug-fueled motorist who broke the speed limit by almost 60 kph.

The Mazda 3 driver was stopped by Waterford’s Roads Policing Unit in a 100 kph zone.

Following a roadside narcotics test, the motorist tested positive for cocaine and negative for opiates, benzodiazepines and cannabis.


The motorist was then arrested with court proceedings to follow.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, the official Garda Traffic account said: “Waterford Roads Policing Unit detected this vehicle travelling 158kph in a 100kph area. The driver subsequently tested positive for cocaine. The driver was arrested with court proceedings to follow.”

