Gardaí in Waterford have arrested a drug-fueled motorist who broke the speed limit by almost 60 kph.

The Mazda 3 driver was stopped by Waterford’s Roads Policing Unit in a 100 kph zone.

Following a roadside narcotics test, the motorist tested positive for cocaine and negative for opiates, benzodiazepines and cannabis.

Waterford Roads Policing Unit detected this vehicle travelling 158kph in a 100kph area. The driver subsequently tested positive for cocaine. The driver was arrested with court proceedings to follow. pic.twitter.com/SpOb5BuiEF — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) July 24, 2020

The motorist was then arrested with court proceedings to follow.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, the official Garda Traffic account said: “Waterford Roads Policing Unit detected this vehicle travelling 158kph in a 100kph area. The driver subsequently tested positive for cocaine. The driver was arrested with court proceedings to follow.”