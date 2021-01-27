Gardaí in Waterford say they have noticed a notable increase in the number of detections for Drug driving and Drunk Driving.

For the period 1/1/2020 to 27/1/2020 last year, they had 10 suspected incidents; 2 of which were Drug Driving.

This year for the same period Gardaí have 16 cases; 8 for drunk driving and 8 for Drug driving.

This return is for the Waterford District Area, which includes The City, Ferrybank, Passage east and Dunmore East

Since 6pm on the 26/1/2021 (overnight) to now, 5 People were arrested for suspected Driving under the influence. Three of these are Drug Driving incidents.

Gardai in Waterford are concerned with this trend and are appealing to members of the public not to Drive under the influence of any intoxicant.

Meanwhile, local Gardaí are asking all drivers to act responsible and adhere to the Covid regulations so that “we can all remain safe and get this pandemic under control.”