Gardaí in Waterford are appealing for witnesses in two incidents in the city.

Waterford Garda Station received report of a possible armed robbery in progress at the Maxol Garage on the Cork Road at around 1am in the early hours of this morning.

On arrival at scene Gardai spoke to a number of witnesses who gave a description of a suspect and a possible direction of travel.

The suspect, a man aged in his 20s, had approached the window at the night till area and demanded money from the store.

The witness feared that the suspect was armed – but nothing was handed over.

Gardai carried out a search of the area and subsequently observed a male matching the description in the Ballybeg Park area of the city.

The suspect was also found with property from an earlier burglary reported at the Order of Malta Premises in Bath Street – where a number of ambulances were broken into and property taken.

He was arrested under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act and conveyed to Waterford Garda Station where he remains in Custody.

Nobody was injured in either incident.

Image credit: Google Maps

Share it:













Don't Miss