Gardaí in Waterford are investigating the burglary of a shop in the city’s suburbs.

The incident occured at the Three Store in Ardkeen around 1.20am in the early hours of this morning.

Gardai received report of the burglary and attended the scene.

They found the front door of the shop open and the roller shutter door had been forced up.

The Shop had been ransacked and a hole had been burst open into the wall inside; it is unknown what items have been taken as of yet.

Gardai are seeking witnesses or information from anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious in the area around the time of the incident.

