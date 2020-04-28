Gardaí in Waterford have seized heroin worth over €11,000 and over €6,000 in cash.

A surveillance led operation in the Poleberry area of the city yesterday located a known heroin dealer in the area.

The man was stopped and searched and had 23 deals of heroin in his possession worth €1,120.

A follow up search of this address was conducted and over €10,000 worth of heroin was found in a false partition in a press.

Cash to the value of €6,125 was also seized.

The 28-year-old man was arrested and is detained at Waterford Garda Station.