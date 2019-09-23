A motorist is facing proceedings after been caught by Gardaí in Waterford over the weekend.

Gardaí took to Twitter on Sunday morning to highlight the incident in which a Toyota Avensis estate was stopped on the Butlerstown Roundabout adjacent to Waterford Retail Park.

On closer inspection, the motorist was found to be transporting unsecured wooden garden decking and other miscellaneous objects in an untaxed and uninsured vehicle without a valid NCT certificate.

The vehicle was seized with proceedings to follow.

This ‘plank’ was stopped by Roads Policing in Waterford, no valid NCT, no tax or insurance disc displayed, vehicle seized, proceedings to follow. pic.twitter.com/vvRicq5f1s — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) September 22, 2019

Gardaí said: “This ‘plank’ was stopped by Roads Policing in Waterford, no valid NCT, no tax or insurance disc displayed, vehicle seized, proceedings to follow.”

Following the tweet, a pun war broke out on the post’s thread…

Surprised he wooden know better than to drive with no insurance. Thick as two short planks. — Mark O’Hagan (@MarkCork50) September 22, 2019

I don’t think he understands “floor it!” — Malachy (@malachy5) September 22, 2019

What a double decker 🤣 — ÓDúláinne (@ODulainne) September 23, 2019

Maybe he was going to a”BOARD” meeting 😂 — Eugene (@vectra_14) September 22, 2019