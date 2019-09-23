A motorist is facing proceedings after been caught by Gardaí in Waterford over the weekend.

Gardaí took to Twitter on Sunday morning to highlight the incident in which a Toyota Avensis estate was stopped on the Butlerstown Roundabout adjacent to Waterford Retail Park.

On closer inspection, the motorist was found to be transporting unsecured wooden garden decking and other miscellaneous objects in an untaxed and uninsured vehicle without a valid NCT certificate.

The vehicle was seized with proceedings to follow.


Gardaí said: “This ‘plank’ was stopped by Roads Policing in Waterford, no valid NCT, no tax or insurance disc displayed, vehicle seized, proceedings to follow.”

Following the tweet, a pun war broke out on the post’s thread…

