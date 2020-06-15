Gardaí in Waterford have arrested a motorist on suspicion of driving a dangerously defective vehicle while under the influence of cocaine.

The arrest was made on Sunday after Gardaí stopped the vehicle.

On closer inspection, Gardaí noticed the vehicle had at least one bald tyre which was well below the legal minimum 1.6mm tread depth.

The driver was arrested with proceedings to follow.

The vehicle was also seized.

Gardaí took to Twitter last night, posting: “Gardaí at Waterford stopped the driver of this car earlier today, car was seized as it was dangerously defective, driver arrested on suspicion of Drug Driving. Proceedings to follow. #SlowDown #PhysicalDistancing”.

