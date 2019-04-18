Gardaí in Waterford are seeking information about a missing man.

50-year-old Lenny O’Neill from Lynwood, Ashley Court, Waterford city was last seen at 11.45pm at the Exchange Bar in Ballybricken in Waterford City on Monday night.

He is described as 5 foot 11 inches in height, and of medium build.

Mr O’Neill works on the river and his boat is still moored at the Marina in the City.

Waterford Marine Search and Rescue are currently searching and the Search and Rescue Helicopter has also been involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Waterford on 051-305300.