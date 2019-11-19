Gardai in Waterford City are seeking assistance from the public in relation to a serious Road Traffic Collision which occurred yesterday on the Cork Road in Waterford.

The accident occurred in and around 12:30pm and 12:50pm outside Three Bridge Motors on the Cork Road, and involved a motor bike and a car.

Any motorists or pedestrians or in the vicinity of this location who may have witnessed to the accident are asked to make contact with Waterford Garda Station.

Also a request for any motorists who have Dash Cam footage again to make this available to Gardai in Waterford City.

Waterford Garda station can be contacted at 051-305300 or also on the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.