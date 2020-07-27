The Witcher: Blood Origin, a limited series that comprises part of The Witcher fantasy-fiction ‘universe’ of books, television and videogames.

Set in an elven world, 1200 years before the world of The Witcher, Blood Origin will tell a story lost to time – the origin of the very first Witcher, and the events that lead to the series’ pivotal “conjunction of the spheres,” when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one.

The Witcher: Blood Origin will shoot in the UK, ahead of a release date to be announced.