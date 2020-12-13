Waterford City and County Council are seeking confirmation over the next portion of funding in their submission under the Urban Regeneration & Development Fund.

22 separate across projects earmarked for investment by Waterford Council across the city.

This is the same fund which the government committed millions towards the North Quays project.

Plans for €48.5 million investment in the wider Viking Triangle & Cultural Quarter areas were submitted under the Urban Regeneration & Development Fund.

Speaking to Beat News Senator John Cummins explains more:

‘It’s ranging from housing projects to public realm areas. It’s also about creating spaces for people to enjoy and to create livable space within our city centre’

22 separate across projects earmarked for investment by Waterford Council across the city.

Senator John Cummins also says the council is seeking confirmation on when the next share of the funding should be expected:

‘It’s a hugely ambitious plan. It’s one I’ve been working on for a quite some time’

‘I think it’s going to have a huge role to play in making Waterford the most livable city in Ireland’