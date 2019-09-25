Waterford City & County Council is set to act ‘aggressively’ on Waterford’s well-known vacant pub sites.

The news follows comments by Waterford Council’s chief executive Michael Walsh that a new levy would be used “aggressively” against Waterford’s most prominent vacant sites.

Of particular focus are The Showboat, Halfway House and Grand Hotel Tramore sites, which are owned by a Chinese consortium. All have been closed since 2014 and seen little or no activity since.

In August, the Council announced that it would commence legal action over failure to comply with a derelict site notice issued last year aimed to force the owners to renovate the buildings’ exteriors at minimum.

Now, Waterford Council is considering placing the sites on the vacant sites register, which would subject the buildings to a 7% annual levy.