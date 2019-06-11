Agri-line Construction, known previously as Neglara Steel Buldings Ltd, has been fined €50 thousand after an employee fell from a roof at work.

The Waterford company was charged with three offences under the Safety, Health and Welfare at Work Act in a Health and Safety Authority (HSA) prosecution.

Timothy Ahearn fell from a roof on a farm building at Boolatin, Kilrossanty in Co. Waterford on 27th February 2015.

He received life-changing injuries which saw him no longer able to work as a personal trainer or train rugby teams.

In a victim impact statement, he said psychologically he was depressed and suffered anxiety attacks.

Director William O’Keeffe previously pleaded guilty to the charges on behalf of the company and since the accident has made steps in relation to health and safety.