The White Strand Foroige Youth Club for children with high functioning Autism in Dungarvan, Waterford has been nominated for the Charity Impact Awards.

The group are the only group nominated from the South East, along with 3 Dublin groups and one from Limerick.

While judges will have a majority say in who wins, 33 percent of the voice belongs to the public.

The Youth Club have been recognised in the Small Organisation Section and voting is open until November 29th, with the judges -who have a majority say overall – announcing the winners on December 10th.