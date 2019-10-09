Waterford City & County Council is urging members of the public to stay vigilant following attempted dog thefts.

The suspect, who is reported to be driving a 2009 Kilkenny registered van, has attempted to take dogs from members of the public while posing as a dog warden.

On one occassion the male failed to produce identification when challenged by a member of the public.

In the post, Waterford Council stated that official dog wardens do not seize canines on the spot, always produce a valid ID and drive Waterford City & County Council branded vans.

Waterford Council is asking people who come across the individual to contact Gardaí.