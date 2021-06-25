Colm Blake, Zurich Ireland; Gerald Hurley, CEO Waterford Chamber; John McSweeney, President, Waterford Chamber and Ian Talbot, CEO Chambers Ireland.

Photo: David Murphy Studio

Waterford Chamber has been recognised as the top chamber of commerce in the country.

The business group won Best Local Authority Collaboration at the Chambers Ireland awards.

It partnered with Waterford Council to showcase Tramore as part of a successful application, which resulted in the seaside town receiving €20,000 for community projects.

President of Waterford Chamber John McSweeney says this year has been different:

“It’s been a challenging year for all businesses and we have certainly had to react to that challenge.”

“The team in the office haven’t been found wanting in terms of the needs of business as they dealt with Covid over the last 16 to 14 months.”