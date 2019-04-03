You could soon be renting bikes from a dock in Waterford city.

That’s according to Fine Gael’s John Cummins who has called on the council to engage with the National Transport Authority (NTA).

He wants them to set up a public bike scheme similar to that in Dublin and Cork.

Councillor Cummins says he could see a scheme in place by the start of next year:

“From my engagement with individual operators and officials, and their engagement with the NTA over the past number of months, I’d be very hopeful that we could have the delivery of this scheme by early next year”, he said.

“I think this would be win-win for everyone across Waterford city.”

