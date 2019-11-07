Waterford-based Miura Regtech, have been crowned ‘Best New Start’ company walking away with €20,000, at the Munster Final of the 2019 InterTradeIreland Seedcorn Investor Readiness Competition.

The company fought off tough competition having delivered an investment pitch in front of an expert judging panel.

Seedcorn is the island’s biggest business competition for an innovative new start and early-stage businesses in any sector.

The winners from each of the four regions will go onto compete in the all-island final in Dublin on the 28th November where the overall ‘Best New Start’ and ‘Best Early Stage’ companies will be announced winning €50,000 each, and ultimately the ‘Overall Winner’ who will pocket €100,000 to contribute to their business growth.

Miura Regtech, a regulatory compliance software company who has automated the entire regulatory compliance process allowing regulators to automatically update their policies, procedures and systems.<

Alex Martin, Director at Miura Regtech said; “We’re delighted to win the ‘Best New Start’ company in the Munster final. A big thank you to the Team at Arclabs in Waterford and the team at NDRC, without whom, this could not have been possible and a big thank you to InterTradeIreland, the Seedcorn competition is a credit to them. We had a very positive VC meeting the day after the final, and none of that would have happened without the training and the work we had to put into the Seedcorn competition.”

Shane O’Hanlon, Funding for Growth Manager at InterTradeIreland said; “It’s a fantastic achievement to win the regional final, the standard of entries from Munster this year has been particularly high. Congratulations to Miura Regtech, they demonstrated vision, innovation and passion, all of which the judges look for when assessing the potential and longevity of a business. I wish them luck as they embark on competition’s overall final.”

To date, InterTradeIreland has supported over 2,300 enterprising companies through the Seedcorn process. With almost €254m in equity funding being secured by entrepreneurs who have entered the Seedcorn competition it emphasises its position as the premier competition for high growth start-up companies on the island of Ireland.