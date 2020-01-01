The first baby born in the South East in 2020 was born at University Hospital Waterford.

The child was born in the early hours of New Years day at 12.52am.

South Tipperary General hospital followed two minutes later, with the first baby born in Tipp at 12.54am.

In Dublin, a baby was born at just 12 minutes after midnight.

Her mother, Patience Setuke delivered the girl in the Rotunda Hospital and she weighed just over 7lbs.

Another girl was born in Cork University Maternity Hospital at 22 minutes past midnight.