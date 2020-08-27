An organised criminal group suspected of trafficking victims from Lithuania to Ireland to facilitate class A drug dealing has been dismantled by An Garda Síochána in the culmination of a three-year international investigation.

The activities of the group were dismantled as part of a joint investigation with law enforcement authorities in Lithuania and the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI), supported by Eurojust and Europol.

18 people were arrested in the “massive” coordinated operation to crackdown on the crime group suspected to be involved in human trafficking, drug trafficking and associated money laundering, including arrests in Waterford, Dublin, Cork, Kerry and Belfast.

The crime group, composed of Lithuanian nationals, is suspected of having trafficked large quantities of heroin to both the Republic and Northern Ireland.

The criminals had set up a “complex distribution network” in Ireland and the UK, “exploiting victims they had trafficked from Lithuania to act as drug dealers and drug mules on their behalf,” according to Europol.

At least 65 individuals coming from a vulnerable social background or being drug addicts themselves have been identified as having been trafficked from this criminal network.

Extraditions

Of the 18 arrests made yesterday, five were made by gardaí under European arrest warrants following searches in Dublin, Cork, Waterford and Kerry, with the individuals arrested brought before a special sitting of the High Court for extradition proceedings.

Four were remanded in custody to the High Court at a later date, while the fifth person was remanded on bail to the High Court at a later date.

Searches in Belfast led to three arrests, with a 44 year old man appearing in court yesterday, a 40 year old man remaining in custody and a 39 year old woman being released on bail.

Head of Europol’s serious organised crime centre, Jari Liukku, said: “These are fantastic results that are the culmination of a major investigation involving teams from across Europe working closely together to target criminals who are causing harm in local communities.

“I hope people are reassured by this robust and coordinated approach which sends a loud and clear message to those involved in the supply of class A drugs: we will pursue you tirelessly and relentlessly.”

Yesterday’s “international action day” was the culmination of an operation began in 2017, with a joint investigation team set up between the Lithuanian authorities and their counterparts in the Republic and Northern Ireland, with financial and analytical support from Eurojust.

Europol provided a secure platform allowing for the exchange of operational information in real time and remote crosschecks during the action day.

A financial investigation is currently ongoing to trace the criminal proceeds laundered through the use of complex financial transactions and purchase of assets such as real estate, according to Europol.