Met Eireann has issued four separate wind warnings for eight counties.

The status yellow warnings are in place for Donegal, Mayo, Galway, Kerry, Cork, Waterford, Wexford and Wicklow.

Gusts of up to 110 kilometres per hour are expected, and there’s also a risk of coastal flooding.

Cathal Nolan from Ireland’s Weather Channel says the strong winds will impact different parts of the country throughout the day:

“Through the early morning and into the early afternoon we’re likely to see the strongest winds along the South and West coast. However, it’s not until this evening we’ll see the strongest of those winds heading up the coast, towards Northern Ireland.”