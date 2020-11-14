People in Waterford, Longford and Dublin’s North Inner City will help draw up policing plans for their own area in a series of pilot schemes launched yesterday

A report released two years ago sharply criticised the existing Joint Policing Committee system, saying some were run as “talking shops” with “no clear agenda”.

The new Community Safety Partnership initiative is being trialed in areas picked for their crime rates, levels of deprivation, and population densities.

The Department of Justice says the aim is to be more community-focused than the existing system of joint Policing Committees.

Businesses, residents and local politicians will be part of the new committees, along with state agencies including Gardaí, Tusla and the HSE.