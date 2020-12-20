Waterford Rotary Club’s annual event will take place this year.

From now until Christmas eve, the public can make a donation and write a hand written message or memory for their loved ones on a memorial bow.

Donations can be made to The Memorial Tree, located in John Robert’s Square, will aid Waterford Hospice.

An alternative way of remembering loved ones and donating to Waterford Hospice is available online this year due to the pandemic.

Members of the public can post their memories online via the Waterford Hospice and Rotary Club websites.

One of the Rotary Club’s volunteers will then hand write the message and place it on the Memorial Tree in John Robert’s Square.

Speaking to Beat News, coordinator Orm Kenny says it’s difficult to get by this year:

‘It’s so much harder for many organisations to raise funds this year’

‘There is a lot of people who are not as able to support these kind of causes as they would’ve been in normal years.’

‘It has (the pandemic) made it more difficult because you can’t have the same sort of fundraising activities that you would have in normal years’

‘You can’t have the mass events that we would normally have but the good news is the tree is here’

To date the initiative has €500,000 for Waterford Hospice.

Weather permitting, the Memorial Tree will be open every day until 4pm on Christmas Eve.

For more information about the 23rd Waterford Rotary Club’s Memorial Tree you can click here