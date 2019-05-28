The Office of the Ombudsman received more than 150 complaints from people living in direct-provision centres last year.

They included concerns about food, facilities and the standard of accommodation.

The Office of the Ombudsman examines complaints from people who feel they are unfairly treated by organisations that deliver public services.

In its newly released annual report, the watchdog reveals it received 152 complaints from people living in direct-provision accommodation in 2018.

Ombudsman Peter Tyndall says there were higher levels of dissatisfaction from residents in newer centres compared to the more established ones.

There were complaints from residents about food, facilities and the standard of accommodation.

The ombudsman claims the centres are unsuitable for longer-term occupation and calls for a formal resettlement programme to be put in place.

Mr Tyndall is also concerned about the number of asylum-seekers who are being put into emergency accommodation, such as hotels, because of the unavailability of direct-provision accommodation.