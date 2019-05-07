We’ve seen trad sessions break out in some unique spots in our time – mostly on land, sometimes in the air and now on water.

Simon Tonge from Dublin was visiting Killarney with his girlfriend over the bank holiday weekend and they were delighted when they were treated to a private gig on a lake.

The couple wanted to see the Gap of Dunloe and took a boat tour on the Killarney lakes to enjoy the stunning views.

They got chatting to the four other passengers who all had instruments with them.

It turned out the men were headed to do a few gigs around Killarney and they aren’t ones to turn down requests.

So, when Simon asked for a little song, they were happy to oblige.

“One song turned into three or four,” said Simon, who captured some of the fantastic performance on video.

“I just wanted to capture it because it was so surreal and if I just told someone, it wouldn’t have had the impact the video did.”

Even the driver Eddie was getting into it and you can see him hopping up to do a little dance and even breaking out a bit of air guitar.

What a perfect way to spend a gorgeous day in Kerry!

Video: Simon Tonge