By Cillian Doyle.

Photo: Screen Capture of 9News Sydney Twitter

While out shopping down under, a customer made a terrifying discovery in their local supermarket.

A three-metre long snake surprised shoppers in Australia after poking out from one of the shelves.

The python was thankfully non-venomous and was spotted in the spices section of a Woolworths store in Sydney on Monday.

The company says it was a “slippery and rare customer” and the snake was later removed and released into nearby bushland.

A sneaky snake has been spotted doing some essential shopping. 🐍 The python gave shoppers a fright at a Woolworths in #Glenorie. Read more: https://t.co/j30tlsHjXL #9News pic.twitter.com/7Lw4wBMR0e — 9News Sydney (@9NewsSyd) August 17, 2021

Not the typical weekly shop you’d want!