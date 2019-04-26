Weather alerts are kicking in this evening as Storm Hannah arrives in Ireland.

A Status Red Alert is in place for Clare while a Status Orange alert for Waterford and Tipp kicks in from 10pm.

Thousands of homes and business in Kerry were left without power this evening as the storm moved in from the Atlantic.

É ina ghála gorm i gCorca Dhuibhne… Wild, wild seas in West Kerry now. #StormHannah pic.twitter.com/moJ0adiFe0 — Seán Mac an tSíthigh (@Buailtin) April 26, 2019

There are no reports of injuries as yet as people are listening to the warnings to stay indoors.

https://twitter.com/CorkSafetyAlert/status/1121839259953061888

Met Eireann’s Head of Forecasting Evelyn Cusack repeated that warning on RTE this evening.

'Stay indoors' says @MetEireann's Evelyn Cusack as #StormHannah hits with Status Red alerts for Kerry and Clare, and Status Orange in other parts pic.twitter.com/fOVeNJANAl — RTÉ News (@rtenews) April 26, 2019

Fallen trees are already an issue on some South East routes this evening, according to AA Roadwatch.

#WATERFORD Tree down on Airport Rd (R708) in Waterford City. More here: https://t.co/ipFDM8svNY — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) April 26, 2019

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) is advising all road users to take extreme care over the next 48 hours due to the weather warnings. The RSA advises road users to heed the warnings of local authorities and Met Eireann and to not make unnecessary journeys.

They have also warned of objects being blown out onto the road, such as falling or fallen debris and vehicles veering across the road. Drivers are also advised to use dipped headlights at all times.

They said that strong cross-winds could affect a driver’s control of their vehicle, especially high-sided vehicles, motorcycles and bicycles.

Advising drivers to “expect the unexpected”, they also said motorists should allow extra space between themselves and vulnerable road users such as cyclists and motorcyclists as they may be blown off course by strong winds.

Pedestrians and cyclists are advised to wear bright clothing with reflective armbands or a reflective belt and to take extra care when crossing the road or cycling in extremely windy conditions.

They also advise pedestrians to walk on a footpath, not in the street, but if there is no footpath to walk on the right-hand side of the road, facing traffic.