Photo: Féile 19 facebook

The ‘Trip to Tipp’ is the county’s biggest festival and began last night, with Sinéad O’Connor’s powerful performance dazzling a packed crowd at Semple Stadium.

A host of ’90s and contemporary Irish acts are performing all around Thurles Town, but it was the Irish pop legend whose haunting voice stole the opening night.

https://twitter.com/GabmCummins/status/1175161291993997318

Last year saw a sold-out crowd of 20 thousand people and this year there is an expected 30 thousand across the two days as the festival has been expanded.

Tonight sees Mundy, EMF, Sultans of Ping, and Something Happens on the main stage, starting from 4.30pm.

The fantastic Tipperary Festival Foods Pop-Up will be on-site, along with Glamping and Campervaning facilities which include close access to the Stadium and Car Park.