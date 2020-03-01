If life hands you lemons right…?

These two absolute mad lads from Tipperary saw the recent floods not as a problem, but as a chance to have a bit of fun!

The heavy rainfall has seen extensive flooding across the midlands and west, with the banks of the River Shannon flooding farmland for kilometers around.

For many the flood water has caused damage and travel disruption, but for this pair it proved the perfect opportunity to get around on their jet skis!

An Irish solution to an Irish problem!!!…..As you do 🤦🏻‍♂️🤣👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/nVgOZFZbrf — Tomás Ó Sé (@tomas5ky) March 1, 2020

Usually kept for the seaside, these two enterprising fellas finally got to use their machines where no jet skis should ever be used, the N65 between Portumna and Borrisokane!

Add it to the list of things we never thought we’d see!