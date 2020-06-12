Gardaí in Kilkenny are appealing for witnesses after a hair salon was vandalised overnight.

The incident happened at Hair by Nigel and Co in the Market Yard in the early hours of this morning.

Gardaí attended the scene at 1am and discovered substantial criminal damage to the premises.

Members of the local Gardaí are now trawling the area for CCTV footage.

Anyone with information – or who seen anything suspicious – is asked to contact Gardaí in Kilkenny.

Salon owner Nigel Kenny has shared footage of the damage on social media.

https://www.facebook.com/100001123244747/videos/3001402629907149/