Six-year-old rugby superfan, Emmet O’Neill, from Monaghan, had the trip of a lifetime yesterday as he flew to Rome to support the Boys in Green.

As the airline partner for the IRFU, Aer Lingus searched the country to bring home advantage to the team, in the form of Emmet, ahead of Ireland’s game against Italy tomorrow.

Emmet got to meet coach Joe Schmidt and his favourite players, Johnny Sexton and Conor Murray as the boarded the flight in Dublin Airport.

Emmet, along with sister Lucy, and parents Philip and Pamela, will all be cheering from the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday.

Where will you be cheering from?

