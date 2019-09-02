Comedian PJ Gallagher was true to his word and wore a Kerry Jersey on a packed Hill 16 for the Dublin v Kerry All-Ireland Final.

Having lost a bet on the Classic Hits ‘PJ and Jim in the Morning’ breakfast show, he promised to wear the green and gold if €5,000 was raised for Make a Wish Ireland.

So far, over €6,000 has been raised.

Hundreds of listeners gave their reaction to the show via Whatsapp, with one Dub offering to donate €20 for him not to wear the Kerry Jersey.

One listener suggested that “he won’t get out of Croke Park alive”.

Here’s how it went:

Speaking about the day, PJ said: “It was a mad mad day! People were handing me fivers and tenners for Make a Wish as I was walking to the game, so people were brilliant.

“Thankfully the game was close because once the ball was thrown in, no-one cared about me anymore! If Dublin lost, I would have been chased up Jones’ Road being called a jinx!”

Will we see him donning the Green and Gold once again for the replay?