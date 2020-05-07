Gardaí in Kilkenny are appealing for information in relation to a blaze that broke out in Callan last night.

The incident occurred at approximately 9pm at a derelict building known locally as the ‘Old Co-Op’ or the ‘Farmer’s Store’ on Green Street.

Units of the Fire Service from Callan and Kilkenny attended the scene and the fire was subsequently extinguished.

Video & Image Credit: Gary Doheny

The scene has been preserved for examination and inquiries are ongoing.

Anyone who has any information in relation to the incident are being asked to contact Gardaí in Callan on 056 7706630 or Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 7775000.