Democratic Unionist Party MP Sammy Wilson made an appearance on Claire Byrne last night and let’s say, it didn’t go down too well.

Wilson, who is the party’s spokesperson on Brexit, accused Leo Varadkar of issuing threats during Brexit negotiations and called his behaviour “abominable”.

“Let’s not forget that these are the kind of threats we’ve had from the Taoiseach,” he began.

“The electricity could get switched off in Northern Ireland, planes from England would not be allowed to fly over the Irish Republic.”

This is when Claire began to interrupt and defend the Taoiseach: “I’m not sure Leo Varadkar said all of that.”

Wilson went on to say that Varakar talked about sending Irish troops to the border and talked about “Berlin Wall”.

Byrne, smirking in disbelief at what she was hearing, continued: “Sammy Wilson! Sammy Wilson, he has said none of those things. Come on, he’s said none of those things.”

Wilson claims Varadkar’s words were recorded freely in “your papers”.

