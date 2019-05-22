A 12-year-old girl from Carlow has had her dreams crushed following a complaint made against her.

Chloe Black from Tullow Boxing Club was at the National Stadium on Friday night and had completed her weigh-in for her fight.

She was then told minutes beforehand that she was disqualified because she also takes part in Muay Thai.

The club says they were not informed of the rule that prohibits anyone who participates in another contact sport from competing in boxing.

They issued a statement on their Facebook page about the issue:

The issue has now garnered national attention in Leinster House, with Carlow Fianna Fail Senator Jennifer Murnane O’Connor raising the issue in the Seanad.

She also requested that Minister Shane Ross intervene:

Boxing Association The Irish Amateur Boxing Association was wholly and completely wrong this weekend when they prevented a child from competing in a national #boxing final. We should be raising our children up, not putting them down. I know many of you agree with me and I raised the issue today in the Seanad to find there was wide agreement for the injustice of this. A 12-year-old girl from Carlow was to compete in the national stadium for her second Irish boxing title. Having already won at local, provincial and national level, she had trained hard and worked long hours with her coaches in Tullow. This brave fighter was refused entry to the competition by the Irish Amateur Boxing Association when they cited an old, and to be frank, little used, rule that boxers cannot compete as a boxer while being a member of any other contact sport. This sportswomen had won a silver medal at the junior World Muaythai Championships in Thailand. There has been outrage locally and nationally and I conveyed this injustice already to Minister Shane Ross TD that any sporting organisation in this country would actively promote refusing a child to compete. We are told time and time again that sport is the number one thing for mental and physical health, for self esteem and for resilience and I am as shocked as many in the international boxing scene that this can happen at juvenile level in Ireland. I know the IABA had sought to have this rule abandoned for juveniles and so ought to have handled this a while lot better than they did. Posted by Senator Jennifer Murnane O Connor on Tuesday, May 21, 2019