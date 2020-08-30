An infectious disease expert’s warning a second lockdown’s possible unless people start taking more responsibility to help stop the spread of Covid-19.

Dr Jack Lambert’s comments come amid a steady increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the past two months.

Yesterday saw a further 142 cases confirmed, with no new deaths.

Dr Lambert, says people need to be doing more to keep the virus suppressed.

“We all have a responsibility and I don’t think we’re taking it seriously.

“If we don’t start taking it seriously the only consequence is another lockdown.

“We all need to stand up to the plate, take responsibility and do it right.”