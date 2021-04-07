By Joleen Murphy

Warning messages will be broadcast from loudspeakers at dog poo black spots in Dublin to try and get owners to clean up their act.

It’s part of a new awareness campaign by the city council, after a 27 per cent increase in complaints last year.

Owners can be fined 150 euro for not cleaning up but just one ticket was issued in the capital in the first 11 months of last year.

Dublin City Council’s Litter Prevention Officer Margaret Lillis says they tried issuing more fines several years ago but it didn’t work.

“I’m not so sure that enforcement is the solution to all this.

“We did some serious enforcement years ago but I’m not so sure that it solves the problem.

“The problem is to change peoples behaviour. That is the message and that is a very very difficult thing to do.”

Meanwhile, in the South East, Carlow County Council has teamed up with the local authorities to spread awareness of the message to always clean up after your pet.

They have joined forces with neighbouring counties Kilkenny, Wexford and Waterford to launch a new anti-dog fouling campaign.

Reminding dog owners to clean up after their dog, the campaign promotes a simple theme: ‘Bag it and bin it’.

The campaign is also asking members of the public to be vigilant and to report any incidents where dog owners leave their pets’ mess behind.