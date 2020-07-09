Our weather is finally set to brighten up this weekend after a downright miserable few weeks of rain, wind and fog,

Today’s overcast conditions are set to clear from the North West later this afternoon as sunny spells become the norm.

The cloud is slowly clearing with that promised 🌞 appearing again. pic.twitter.com/5Ek2jsFDg3 — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) July 9, 2020

Friday will see the South East bask in a positively balmy 18 to 19 degrees Celsius with prolonged unbroken sunshine across the region.

That positive situation is set to continue into Saturday and Sunday with highs ranging between 17 and 18 degrees Celsius.

Monday is set to see some rainfall, while the forecast beyond that remains uncertain.