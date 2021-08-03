By Megan O’Brien

A walrus that was spotted off the coast of Kerry five months ago has been seen again in Waterford after having a European holiday.

Yesterday, the giant walrus who’s natural habitat would be in the Arctic, was photographed in Clonea, Co. Waterford by Cormac Walsh.

Pádraig Whooley from the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group say they’re sure it’s the same animal that was seen on Valentia Island in March.

The Walrus has travelled over 2,000 kilometres in the past five months.

Whooley says: “We are 100% confident that this is the same walrus. It’s gone from Ireland to Wales to England to France, down to La Rochelle off the Atlantic coast of France and now back up to Clonea in Waterford. And apparently this morning it was spotted out in Ardmore Bay.”