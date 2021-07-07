By Cillian Doyle.

A free, pop-up, walk in Covid-19 test centre has opened its doors in County Tipperary this morning.

Located in Tipperary Town, the clinic will be open 11am until 7pm today and tomorrow.

As additional facility @HSELive resuming a free “Pop up, walk-in/no appointment necessary” COVID-19 test centre Tipperary Town Primary Care Centre (eircode E34 K682) Wednesday 7th and Thursday 8th of July 11am-7pm both days, all ages, under 16s accompanied pic.twitter.com/dxth4itmD5 — HSE/South East Community Healthcare (@SouthEastCH) July 6, 2021

The test centre has opened after concerns about the growing numbers of the Delta strain in the area.

Speaking to Beat News, Public Health Specialist in the South East, Dr. Sarah Doyle says they are more concerned about the pattern rather than the number of cases:

“In terms of cases that we are concerned about being related to the Delta variant – certainly in the Tipp Town area – they’re in their tens at the moment.”

“But what our real concern at the moment is a much about the pattern of cases rather than the numbers of cases.”

Dr Doyle added it’s important to trace every case:

“We are seeing a number of different small outbreaks and it’s somewhat difficult to link them which suggests to us that there are cases out there that we are not aware of.”

“We are really keen for people to come and get tested – it’s really important for us to find people who have cases as early as possible.”