A free pop-up, walk-in Covid 19 test centre will open in County Tipperary this morning.

Located in Tipperary Town, the HSE Clinic will open from 11am until 7pm today and tomorrow with no appointment necessary.

The centre at the Tipperary Primary Care Centre, Rosanna Road, Tipperary Town caters to all ages but persons under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

People can only get a test if they have not tested positive for Covid in the last 9 months.

The HSE is encouraging people in the community to avail of the temporary service.