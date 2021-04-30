Photos thanks to Fiachra Ó Céilleachair, HSE/South East Community Healthcare.

By Cillian Doyle.

A walk-in Covid-19 test centre in Waterford will remain open for another week.

Located in Kilcohan, the clinic requires no appointments but will only offer tests to people who do not have any symptoms of the virus.

The HSE has confirmed that the centre, which opened last week will remain open for another 7 days.

As part of the HSE’s enhanced testing for local communities, the clinic will open from tomorrow between the hours of 10am until 6pm for the next week.

The HSE has stated that ahead of Saturday next (8th of May), it will be confirmed if the Walk-in no appointment necessary service in Waterford will be extended again.

