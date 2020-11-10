Second level exams in Wales are to be scrapped next year.

The decision was announced this afternoon due to the ongoing disruption caused by coronavirus.

GCSE and A-level exams will now not take place in their traditional form for the 2021 examination period.

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic saw schools worldwide effected by school closures under intense restrictions to stop the spread of the virus.

Welsh education minister, Kirsty Williams, says the decision will remove “pressures from learners”.

“We will instead work with schools to take forward teacher managed assessments.

These will include assessments that will be externally set and marked but delivered within a classroom environment and under teacher supervision.”

Courses have already been modified because of the learning time lost over the summer months.