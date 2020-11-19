Rebekah Vardy’s high profile libel case against Coleen Rooney comes before the High Court in the UK today

Coleen accused her ex-friend of leaking stories about her private life to the media.

Last year, the wife of Wayne Rooney claimed she planted false information on her private Instagram page and blocked everyone from her story – except Rebekah’s account.

The mother-of-four said stories about her basement flooding, returning to TV, and gender selection were only viewed by Rebekah’s account – and the false stories all made it into the press.

The claims, which Rebekah Vardy denies, became known as the Wagatha Christie battle following Coleen’s detective work on Instagram.