Volvo is recalling 6,000 Irish cars over a faulty part that can cause the engine to catch fire.

The company is pulling back more than half-a-million cars around the world over the issue with a plastic engine intake that can melt and deform.

It says there have been no reports of any fires in Ireland but it is recalling the models as a precaution.

The company is writing to everyone affected with the following models manufactured in 2014 to 2019 and are warning drivers to get in contact if they notice anything unusual about their engine.

The affected models are:

S60

S80

S90

V40

V60

V70

V90

XC60

XC90