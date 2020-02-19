By Vivienne Clarke

Two experts have said that there is no need for panic in Ireland about the corona virus.

Kingston Mills, professor of experimental immunology at Trinity College Dublin and emergency medicine consultant Dr Chris Luke have both said that the HSE has the correct measures in place.

“Let there be no panic,” Dr Luke told RTÉ radio’s Today with Séan O’Rourke show.

“Self isolation is the ideal way to deal with the situation in Ireland. Too many people come into A&E (accident and emergency departments) with minor illnesses.”

Dr Luke was commenting on reports that an Irish couple who were on a cruise ship where there was an outbreak of the corona virus had returned to Ireland and were in self isolation.

“It’s vital that people don’t come to A&E. The majority of illnesses like this are best treated at home.”

Professor Mills agreed that self isolation with the support of a GP and the HSE was the best way of stopping the spread of the virus.

It was unfortunate that two other Irish people were being treated for the virus in Japan, he said, but that did not change anything for people in Ireland.

To date there were no cases in Ireland, but because of the nature of international travel it would be very difficult to stop the virus coming here, he said.

It’s almost inevitable that there will be two to three cases, but it’s not going to suddenly spread to the whole community.

“On average the spread is to 2.2 people. If measures are taken to isolate these people then it will be minimised.”

Dr Luke pointed out that the Sars virus in Canada had eventually been halted by the use of security guards at emergency departments to stop people going in and out.

Ireland is very well prepared as training for ebola and Sars had put procedures in place.

Professor Mills said that Ireland cannot be complacent but that there was no need for panic as the right procedures were in place.

Both experts predicted that a vaccine will be available in the coming months, but will first have to be tested and trialed.