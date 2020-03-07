Hospitals across the South-East have brought into action strict visitor restrictions, barring people from seeing their loved ones in facilities unless ‘in exceptional circumstances’.

University Hospital Waterford, South Tipperary General Hospital and Wexford General Hospital are among the facilities that have imposed a visitor lockdown, with people not allowed to visit unless the patient is dead or dying, they’re a partner of a maternity patient, or the parent/guardian of a child in the Paediatric Unit.

A statement yesterday said “This is in the interest of patient care and in order to prevent the spread of infection. Anyone with any queries about visiting times or visiting a particular hospital should ring the respective hospital directly.

“We regret any inconvenience caused to patients and relatives by these necessary measures. All infection control measures are in place and every effort is being made by each hospital to manage and contain the spread of infection.”

It follows after it was confirmed last night that a female healthcare worker is one of five new cases of the virus announced last night by the National Public Health Emergency Team.

Elsewhere it’s understood that there are Irish citizens on board the Grand Princess cruise ship moored off San Francisco.

Twenty-one people on the vessel have tested positive for the coronavirus.